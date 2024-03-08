Home

UPW vs DC: Deepti Sharma ‘Didn’t Know’ About Her Hattrick Against Delhi Capitals

Deepti Sharma becomes the first Indian to bag a hat-trick in Womens Premier League.

New Delhi: UP Warriorz all-rounder stole the limelight for her heroics in the 15th match of the ongoing Womens Premier League where she scored 59 runs in 48 balls which helped Warriorz to score 138 runs. While chasing Delhi was in command but it was Deepti Sharma’s four-fer that helped UP to beat Delhi by 1 run in a last-over thriller at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Deepti’s four wickets include a hattrick and when asked about her three consecutive wickets the all-rounder said that she still doesn’t know about her hattrick. Deepti became first Indian who took a hattrick in history of WPL

“I backed my strengths and shots. Was thinking of what shots were on and was reading the situation. Was thinking of how we can bowl dots to the set batters, I like challenges when I’m bowling as well. (On being asked if she knew she picked up a hat-trick) No, I didn’t know. I always stay ready for a caught and bowled. Was always thinking of how we can get the game back. Want to keep the process the same, there is no limit to learning and I want to keep learning” said Deepti in Post match conference.

UP has defended the lowest total in WPL history. Lanning slammed a 46-ball 60, her fourth fifty in the ongoing tournament, as DC looked in control to chase down the total, reaching 93 in the 14th over.

