UPW vs DCW Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, 7:30 PM IST
UPW vs DCW Dream11 Prediction, WPL 2024, Match 4: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, 7:30 PM IST: Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz are set to take on Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals in match 4 of the ongoing edition of the Women’s Premier League at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on February 26. Both teams lost their opening games and would eye to get their first win of the tournament.
UPW vs DCW, UPW vs DCW Dream11 Team, UPW vs DCW, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11, UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI. UP-W vs DC-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL 2023 Fantasy Hints: UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals Women, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 03, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 7:30 PM IST February 26, Monday.
UPW vs DCW Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keeper: A Healy
Batters: Meg Lanning, Grace Harris, Jamimah Rodrigues
All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma, Alice Capsey, Tahila McGrath, Annabelle Sutherland
Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey
UPW vs DCW Probable Playing XI
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahila McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Shweta Sehrawat, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor
Delhi Capitals Women: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (C), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Squads
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Poonam Khemnar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Danielle Wyatt, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Gouher Sultana
Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Sneha Deepthi
