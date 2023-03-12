Home

UPW-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Women’s Premier League Fantasy Hints: UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Captain, Playing 11s For Today’s Match 10, Brabourne 7:30 PM IST March 12, Sunday

With UP Warriors and Mumbai Indians having momentum on their side, the game on Sunday promises to be a cracker. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is yet to be defeated in the ongoing competition and they would like to keep it that way. The Warriorz would also like to continue the momentum they got after the win in their last game by 10 wickets.

Match Details

UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians

Date and Time: March 12, 2023, 7:30 PM

Venue: Brabourne stadium

UPW vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Alyssa Healy, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders: Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Saika Ishaque

Probable Playing XIs

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UPW vs MI Squads

UP Warriorz Squad: Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shabnim Ismail, Lauren Bell, Shivali Shinde, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Dhara Gujjar, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala

