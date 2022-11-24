Uruguay vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online and on TV In India

In the second Group G match of the day, Uruguay takes on South Korea. Both teams have always done a decent job at the FIFA World Cup and hence a mouthwatering clash is expected. Two-time champions Uruguay haven’t advanced to the competition’s championship game since their title-winning campaign at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil. On the other hand, South Korea’s best show came in the 2002 World Cup when they made it to the final four. Stay hooked to india.com for all the live updates.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Uruguay vs South Korea Group G Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay vs South Korea will be played on Thursday (November 24) from 6.30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Uruguay vs South Korea going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay vs South Korea will be played at Education City Stadium, Doha.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay vs South Korea on TV?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay vs South Korea will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay vs South Korea in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Uruguay vs South Korea will be live streamed on Jio Cinemas for free.