Uruguay forward Luis Suarez strained his right calf during Barcelona’s 1-0 loss to Athletic Club in their opening match of the 2019-20 La Liga season, the Catalan club said on Saturday.

Suarez was forced off the field in the 37th minute of Friday’s game and was replaced by Brazil midfielder Rafinha, reports Efe news.

“Tests carried out on Saturday morning have confirmed that first-team player Luis Suarez has an injured right calf,” a club statement said.

“His recovery will dictate his return to action,” it added.

However, Uruguay coach Oscar Washington Tabarez on Friday evening called up Suarez for the friendlies against Costa Rica and the United States on September 6 and 10, respectively.