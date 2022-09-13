New Delhi: The Rishabh Pant-Urvashi Rautela episode has garnered massive attention recently. It started with the actress indirectly hinting that the cricketer has been stalking her. Following the controversial interview by Urvashi where she mentioned about a person named ‘RP’ chasing her in Delhi, Pant took to social media and asked her to leave him and not stoop to such lows for mere publicity.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Brutally Trolls Pakistan Fielders With an Epic Mughal Painting Meme

Today, Urvashi Rautela in an exclusive interaction with Instant Bollywood apologised to Rishabh Pant and her apology has spawned hilarious memes as both the actress and the cricketer is now currently trending on Twitter. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela Says ‘I Am Sorry’ to Rishabh Pant Amid Controversies – Watch Viral Video

Here are the top memes which are doing the rounds on social media.

Urvashi rautela said ‘SORRY’ to Rishabh pant Rishabh pant right now pic.twitter.com/oop8RamTE0 — VARUN (@varxxxxxx) September 13, 2022

Urvashi Rautela at night After saying sorry to Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/yoahMLcyA0 — Nagendra singh chouhan🥀💖 (@k_p_7773) September 13, 2022

Dressing room scene after uravshi apologie to Rishabh pant.#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/Cx9zPd1wpf — पीकी बलविंदर (@invincible667) September 13, 2022

Meanwhile me waiting for Rishabh Pant reply after Urvashi Rautela post..#RishabhPant #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/O5kgk1tc36 — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) September 13, 2022