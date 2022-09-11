Dubai: Actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news even before she reached UAE for the Asia Cup, thanks to Rishabh Pant. During the tournament, she created a massive buzz after Pant did not get picked for India’s opener against Pakistan. A few days back, an edited Insta clip of her went viral where her reaction when Pakistan’s Naseem Shah picks up a wicket got the limelight back on her. After the clip went viral, Naseem reacted to it when he was asked about it by a reporter and said that he does not even know who Urvashi is.Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti Gets Bowled Over By Men in Green Teenager Naseem Shah, Says Pakistan Has Finally Got a Gem

“I don’t know who Urvashi Rautela is. I only focus on my match. People usually send me videos but I have no idea. I have nothing special in me but I thank people who come to watch cricket and give a lot of respect,” replied the 19-year-old when asked about Urvashi’s statement. Also Read - PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch in India And Pakistan

Now, Urvashi has finally broken her silence after Naseem’s reaction. The actress took to Instagram and shared an Insta story where she wrote: “Couple of days back, my team shared all fan-made cute edits (around 11-12) without any knowledge of other people involved in it. Would Kindly request the media to not create any sort of news. Thanking you all love you.” Also Read - SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 11 Sunday

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka beat Pakistan in the last Super-Four fixture on Friday but both teams had already secured the spot in the final. The star Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets for 21 runs to bowl out Pakistan on just 121 runs. Skipper Babar Azam scored the highest 30 runs off 29 balls to show some glimpse of returning to form. But the star batters Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Azam failed to score big. Pathum Nissanka continued his good form with another unbeaten fifty to guide his team to a big five-wicket win with three overs remaining. Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf took two wickets each and Usman Qadir grabbed one. Pakistan has been excellent in this tournament so far but Sri Lanka has won four of their last five T20 matches against them and are favourites to win again on Sunday.