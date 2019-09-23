Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya has not had it easy and has overcome obstacles to reach where he is now. Not long back, the Indian allrounder shared a throwback picture where he gave a glimpse to his fans about his humble beginnings. In the picture, he is in a vehicle travelling to the ground for practice. The post garnered attention as fans got emotional about it. Some hailed Hardik for his rise while some shared their own struggle experiences. Pandya captioned the picture as, “#majorthrowback To those days when I would travel in a truck to play local matches which has taught me so much 🙏🏾 It’s been an amazing journey so far 🇮🇳 Hell yes I love this sport!”

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, who was rumoured to be Hardik’s girlfriend, responded to the post. She seemed to have got emotional as her post read, “Respect Even i used to travel in trains for basketball.”

Hardik is arguably India’s No 1 allrounder currently and is part of the limited-overs set up. He was also a part of the World Cup squad which lost in the semi-finals. In the 3rd T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru, Hardik scored a scratchy 14 off 18 balls. With the ball, he was expensive as he conceded 23 runs in two overs but got the only wicket that fell for the Proteas in their successful 13-run chase.