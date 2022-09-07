Dubai: Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. First, it was India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant who was linked with her, and that created massive buzz on social space and now it is Pakistan’s, Naseem Shah. Urvashi posted a romantic Instagram reel featuring Naseem and that has created a massive buzz. The video is going viral on the Reddit platform.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Twitterati Remembers MS Dhoni After SL Beats IND By 6 Wickets; Here's Why

The video is a screen recording from Urvashi’s recent Instagram story, which basically is a fan-made edit of them during the recent India vs Pakistan match. In the video, it was shown that they both were looking at each other and blushing. Also Read - Ravi Shastri Reckons Mohammed Shami Should Have Been Included in Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad After Loss vs Sri Lanka

Here is how fans reacted to the clip: Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh Verbally Abused After Match Against Sri Lanka, Video Goes Viral

Sari Dunya in dono ki milane ki koshish main jur gae he 😅💛#Pakistan #AsiaCup2022#urvashirautela#naseemshah pic.twitter.com/LUYIDTSp8k — Samo Shahwani – Justice For Jibran (@samoshahwani) September 7, 2022

Aj pata Chala hamare NASEEM ko kiski Nazar lagi hai#UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/kllpMbbN6E — Muhammad Ibrahim (@Muhmmd_here) September 6, 2022

Hath jorr k kehta hai dor rahy hmary larky se phly hi usky jawani may cramps parte hein..#NaseemShah #UrvashiRautela pic.twitter.com/31WhuEf6t8 — RoMeoo (@RomanRaza4) September 6, 2022

Dear #UrvashiRautela, Your #Instagram story is 🔥 but please stay away from our boy #NaseemShah He needs to concentrate on his bowling!#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/BvPYHiAq2F — Anees Hanif (@anees_avis) September 6, 2022

Everything is temporary but Indian girls having crush ❤️ on Pakistani boys is permanent #UrvashiRautela | #NaseemShah pic.twitter.com/vnA5dBysB7 — Adv. Mian Omer🇵🇰 (@Iam_Mian) September 6, 2022

Meanwhile, India’s Asia Cup campaign went from bad to worse after they lost by six wickets against Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Dubai.