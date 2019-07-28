Actress Urvashi Rautela has once again asked the rumour mills to stop with spreading wrong content just to grab headlines. Urvashi has requested the media to stop posting fake news of her link ups with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The grapevine also had the news that Urvashi was requesting Hardik for passes to watch the India-Pakistan World Cup match. She later brought the rumours to an end by clarifying that she was in the UK for a shoot and she did not have ample time to make time out of her busy schedule and watch the match.

Sharing the screenshot of a YouTube video featuring Urvashi and Hardik, the actress posted, “I would humbly request respective media channels on Youtube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

On the cricketing front, after a grueling World Cup, Hardik has earned a well-deserved break and will not travel to West Indies for the upcoming tour. Hardik was also spotted recently sporting a new tattoo as he took to Instagram to share it with his fans. He will next be seen in September in India’s home season.

Here is India’s squads for the West Indies tour:

India’s squad for three T20Is: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for three ODIs: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India’s squad for two Tests: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav