FC Ural vs Dinamo Moscow Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Russian Premier League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match URY vs DYM at Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg: In the upcoming Russian Premier League fixture on Monday, FC Ural will take on Dynamo Moscow at the Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg – August 10 in India. FC Ural who have struggled since the restart of the league played well in the last two matches and will look to carry that performance in this match. On the other hand, Dinamo Moscow who lost a match after four unbeaten matches will look to get back to winning ways again. In terms of the standings, FC Ural are ninth in the league with 32 points and are at the back of a three-game unbeaten streak lately. Meanwhile, Dinamo Moscow are a spot above at eighth with 32 points as well. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the Russian Premier League is also not available for the Indian audience.

Kick-Off Time: The Russian Premier League match between FC Ural and Dinamo Moscow will start at 7.30 PM IST – August 10 in India.

Venue: Central Stadium, Yekaterinburg.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – A Shunin

Defenders – D Kulakov, I Kalinin, R Emeljanov, T Sunjic

Midfielders – O El Kabir (vc), Joaozinho, Y Bavin, R Neustadter

Forwards – M Philipp, E Bicfalvi (C)

URY vs DYM Predicted Playing XIs

FC Ural: Yaroslav Godzyur, Denys Kulakov, Maciej Wilusz, Roman Emeljanov, Ihor Kalinin, Michal Kucharczyk, Petrus Boumal, Yuri Bavin, Othman El Kabir, Andrey Egorychev, Eric Bicfalvi.

Dinamo Moscow: Anton Shunin, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Gregory Morozov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Neustadter, Artur Yusupov, Joaozinho, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun.

URY vs DYM SQUADS

Ural Sverdlovsk (URY): Oleg Baklov, Yaroslav Godzyur, Aleksey Gerasimov, Artem Mamin, Denys Kulakov, Ihor Kalinin, Islamzhan Nasyrov, Maciej Wilusz, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Emeljanov, Shamsiddin Shanbiev, Varazdat Haroyan, Andrey Egorychev, Artem Fiedler, Dmitri Efremov, Michal Kucharczyk, Othman El Kabir, Petrus Boumal, Rafal Augustyniak, Yuri Bavin, Andrey Panyukov, Artem Yusupov, Eric Bicfalvi, Pavel Pogrebnyak.

Dinamo Moscow (DYM): Anton Shunin, David Sangare, Igor Leshchuk, Bogdan Zorin, Dmitri Skopintsev, Gregory Morozov, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Sergey Parshivlyuk, Toni Sunjic, Vladimir Rykov, Zaurbek Pliev, Anton Sosnin, Artur Yusupov, Charles Kabore, Igor Shkolnik, Maksim Danilin, Joaozinho, Kirill Panchenko, Konstantin Rausch, Oscar Hiljemark, Roman Neustadter, Sebastian Szymanski, Vladimir Moskvichev, Vladislav Karapuzov, Vyacheslav Grulev, Clinton N’Jie, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun.

