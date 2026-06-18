US authorities intervene to let Vozinha’s mother enter America and support her son at FIFA World Cup 2026

Ana confirmed, while speaking to the BBC, that arrangements have been made to let her enter the US and watch her son feature in the summer spectacle

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/us-authorities-intervene-to-let-vozinhas-mother-enter-america-and-support-her-son-at-fifa-world-cup-2026-8450109/ Copy

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha during the pre FIFA World Cup 2026 photoshoot. (Credits: Instagram)

Cape Verde’s 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha, who became an overnight sensation following his heroics against Spain in his side’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, is all set to be reunited with his mother Ana Candida Evora who has been granted a visa to enter the United States of America. She will now be able to see her son take the field against Uruguay on Monday, June 22 at the Miami Stadium.

Vozinha’s story is absolutely incredible and inspirational. Before pulling out saves after saves against the 2010 champions Spain in their Group H opener on June 15, the 40-year-old veteran was absolutely no one. As a matter of fact, his following on Instagram, which was less than 50,000 before the match, skyrocketed to over 5 million after his man of the match winning performance.

Also Read: 33 shots, 11 on target, 0 GOALS… Cristiano Ronaldo cuts sorry figure after drought continues in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs DR Congo

Vozinha, whose real name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias, now has more than 13 million followers on Instagram. He is expected to play a key role in all of Cape Verde’s upcoming group matches and ahead of his side’s upcoming game against Uruguay, the 40-year-old received a massive boost.

US authorities step in to let Vozinha’s mother enter American soil

While speaking to the media after Cape Verde’s goalless draw against Spain, Vozinha had admitted that due to the high cost of obtaining a visa in the United States, his mother Ana Candida Evora, was unable to attend the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, Ana confirmed, while speaking to the BBC, that arrangements have been made to let her enter the US and watch her son feature in the summer spectacle. “This is happening so fast, but I’m quite happy anyway. I’m going to see my son playing in the World Cup, God willing”, Vozinha’s mother told BBC.

US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries played a huge role in this development. Jeffries confirmed that he had requested the Secretary of State Marco Rubio to do everything in his power to let Ana Vondida enter American soil and witness her son script history with Cape Verde.

“It is a privilege to announce that Vozinha’s mom will be able to secure a visa in time to attend the game this Sunday against Uruguay. All fees have been waived consistent with official policy. Travel arrangements are now being made for mother and son to reunite in Miami. I thank Secretary Rubio, US State Department officials, the government of Cape Verde and Fifa for working together to make this possible”, Hakeem Jeffries said.

Also Read: WATCH: Harry Kane scores brace to equal David Beckham and Gary Linekar’s records as England hammer Croatia 4-2

This is why perhaps Football is known as the beautiful game and it’s these stories that makes us fall deeper and deeper for the sport.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.