Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has moved closer to equalling Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher’s record after sealing a momentous sixth world championship title on Sunday. Hamilton finished second in the US Grand Prix in Austin (Texas) and it was enough for him to overtake Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio who won five world championship title during his F1 career.

German Schumacher holds the record with seven F1 world titles to his name. Of the 19 races so far this season, British Hamilton has secured victories in 10 with two still to go in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton had a poor qualifying that saw him start fifth on the grid. And before the race he had said the target was to win the race and not seal world championship. The aim reflected on the way he raced, employing a different strategy – just one pit-stop. Despite his valiant effort, teammate Valtteri Bottas overtook him with three laps to go and seal victory.

But in the end, the second-place finish was enough for Hamilton.

“It’s just overwhelming,” Hamilton said of his championship title. “It was such a tough race. Yesterday was a tough day. I really just wanted recover and deliver the one-two. I didn’t think the one-stop was going to be possible. I am filled with so much emotion. It is an honour to be up there with those greats. My dad told me when I was six or seven years old to never give up. I was hopeful I might be able to win but I didn’t have it in the tyres.”

And Hamilton has hinted he’s not done year. “I don’t know about championships but as an athlete I feel fresh as can be. We won’t let up, we’ll keep pushing,” he said.