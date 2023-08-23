Home

‘US Masters T10 League Has Brought Back Childhood Memories,’ Says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh is currently playing for the Morrisville Unity in the US Masters T10 League, being held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground

New Delhi: Indian legend Harbhajan Singh is currently playing for the Morrisville Unity in the US Masters T10 League, being held at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Speaking on the sidelines of the competition, the former India player said, “It’s lovely to be here playing with my old friends. This T10 competition has brought back childhood memories for me because we used to play short matches – 5-over or 6-over games.”

Harbhajan, who picked up over 700 international wickets, further added, “Playing gives us the most satisfaction, no matter what we do in our lives. Everyone is loving it. The tournament is a great initiative. The US is a big market. Tournaments like the US Masters T10 League will help grow the game of cricket in the country.”

The former India player also said that the T10 format has a lot of potential, “This tournament will definitely help in attracting new cricket fans in the US. The T10 format will excite a lot of people and it’s the perfect entertainment for anyone. This format has a lot of potential and is going to grow further.”

The US Masters T10 League is being held from 18 August 2023 to 27 August 2023. The next T10 league will be the Abu Dhabi T10 Season 7. In 2019, the T Ten Sports Management (TSM) signed a 5-year Host City agreement with Abu Dhabi Cricket in association with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

