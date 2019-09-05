Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu pulled off a stirring comeback to reach her first-ever Grand Slam semifinal, overcoming Elise Mertens in the quarter-final clash in her US Open debut. No. 15 seed Andreescu overcame an error-strewn first set to come back from behind and defeat Mertens 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in two hours on Wednesday evening at the Flushing Meadows. The 19-year old also becomes the first teenager from Canada to reach the US Open Semifinals since 2009.

Andreescu finished the match with 40 winners, outnumbering her 33 unforced errors. “This is honestly so crazy,” said Andreescu after the match. “What I’ve accomplished this year, I’m honestly speechless. I need someone to pinch me right now.”

The last women’s SF is set… Belinda Bencic vs. Bianca Andreescu. Who’s advancing to the final?#USOpen pic.twitter.com/qkYVw0fDEC — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2019



Andreescu will now face No. 13 seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland in the final four, with the winner to contest her first-ever Grand Slam final.

In the other women’s singles semifinal, Switzerland’s Bencic thrashed Croatian Donna Vekic 7-6, 6-3 in the quarterfinal match of the ongoing US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Bencic outclassed her opponent in two straight sets to enter the semifinals of the tournament. The first set ended up on a tie-breaker and Bencic claimed the set by 7-6(5).

Believe it, Bianca The 19-year old 🇨🇦 becomes the first teenager to reach the US Open SFs since 2009.@Bandreescu_ | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/RZ4pgCF2vO — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2019



Vekic could not make a comeback in the second set and hence lost the match. Bencic had ousted world number one Naomi Osaka in the fourth round to reach the quarters at Flushing Meadows.