19-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu continued her dream run at the ongoing US Open as she defeated 13th seed Belinda Bencis in the semifinal to set up a dream final clash with Serena Williams. The 15th seed, who considers Williams as her inspiration, won the second semifinal of women’s singles 7-6(3), 7-5 at the Arthur Ashe stadium in New York, on Thursday.

In the second set, Andreescu had fallen behind 2-5 before unleashing a series of brutal groundstrokes to confirm her spot in the marquee clash. After winnings the ATP title at the Indian Wells and Toronto, the teenager would be eyeing her maiden Grand Slam in this breakout season of 2019.

“It is just surreal. I don’t know what to say. It is a dream come true to play Serena in the finals of the U.S. Open. It’s crazy,” Andreescu was quoted as saying after her semifinal victory.

Swiss sensation Belinda Bencic, who was mentored by Martina Hingis and Roger Federer, had a good start to the game. But the momentum started shifting after her opponent won the first point of the first set tiebreak. Andreescu breezed her way to a 5-0 lead before wrapping up the set 7-6 in her name.

The second set saw a strong comeback from Bencic who broke her Canadian counterpart in the very first game. She found herself on the verge of winning the second set and equalizing the match after gaining a 5-2 lead. But a strong display of groundstrokes added with the power of Andreescu made the set 5-5 in no time. She went on with her brutal Tennis to win another two games on the trot to go past Bencic for her spot in the final.