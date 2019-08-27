US Open 2019: World champion Roger Federer faced a scare before putting it across India’s 190th ranked wonder Sumit Nagal. After dropping the first set, Federer came back from behind to win 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4. The promising Indian may have lost the match but he won a lot of hearts at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. He pushed Federer to the limit and made sure the 20-time Grand Slam champion did not have it easy to the second round. Federer did not look in the groove at the outset and the Indian took full advantage of that, but once the legend settled in, there was no looking back. After the game, Federer hilariously said, “I Thought I Played Like my Beard Today, I Was Rusty”.

Federer looked to win it all the way, but once Nagal found an opening he used his backhand to hit the winner. Unfortunately, after dropping the first set, Federer recovered to take the second and third set 6-1, 6-2 comfortably before winning the fourth set 6-4 and the match to enter the second round.

The US Open encounter against Roger Federer will not be Nagal’s first outing against a top-seeded player. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old had qualified for the main round of ATP 500 tournament and faced Richard Gasquet. Though he lost the match 2-6, 6-7 in straight sets, his performance in the second set which went to a tie-breaker convinced that he belonged at that level.

Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal who recently grabbed all the limelight after he was drawn against Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019. The match against the Swiss maestro will be Nagal’s Grand Slam single’s debut and will put him in an elite list of Indian single’s players in Grand Slams which has names like Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupati, Somdev Devvarman among others.