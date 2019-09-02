US Open 2019: It was a sorry Monday for, Novak Djokovic, as the defending champion had to pull out of the Round of 16 matches against Stan Wawrinka after picking up a shoulder injury. What was surprising to see was the response of the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. he crowds booed the defending champion which did not go down in good taste, as social media slammed the New York crowd. It was pathetic to see the crowd boo the defending champion as he continued through the pain. He was down 2 sets and 1-2 against former champion Wawrinka when he decided enough is enough and he decided to retire hurt.

Here is the crowd booing:

Here is how the act faced heat:

Rude of the fans to boo Novak Djokovic for retiring from his match against Stan Wawrinka with a shoulder injury. He was very classy afterward, saying he didn’t feel mistreated and that the fans may not have known what was happening. But still rude. — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) September 2, 2019

Djokovic retires.

This crowd is an ABSOLUTE disgrace of the highest order.

To boo the defending champion for withdrawing because of an injury he’s been suffering with for a while is pathetic even by their extremely low standards.#USOpen — Eshaan Koshal (@eshaan_koshal) September 2, 2019

A challenge for the vile individuals who booed Novak Djokovic for retiring with injury tonight: Try to carry out your sedentary day jobs with the injury he has. Bet 90% would fail. Yet Novak had to be ACTIVE with an injury. And you boo him. No words. 😶#USOpen — JUSTIN FREDERIC (@justinfrederic) September 2, 2019

Djokovic, who received treatment on his left shoulder after the second set, had not lost before the quarter-finals at the US Open since 2006, when he was only 19.

Wawrinka, 34, will now face Cincinnati champion Daniil Medvedev, who secured a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 victory over qualifier Dominik Koepfer to book his place in the quarter-finals.