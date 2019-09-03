Spanish tennis ace and three-time champ Rafael Nadal defeated Marin Cilic by 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the fourth round of US Open on Tuesday to secure his spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Nadal registered a 6-3 win in the first set but faced a 3-6 defeat in the next set. However, the number two seed made a scintillating comeback in the match and completely overpowered Cilic in the third and fourth set.

Nadal was at his belligerent best and looked untouchable in the third and fourth sets as he won by 6-1 and 6-2, respectively. After the match, Nadal said that it is easy to describe but difficult to make. With the Spaniard advancing and defending champion Novak Djokovic retiring to Stan Wawrinka on Sunday, tennis fans can expect a much-anticipated Federer vs Nadal final at the US Open.



“It’s easy to describe, but difficult to make. I don’t know, I think I followed the ball good because he had a good volley and I saw it, I ran fast to the ball and I saw at the last moment there would maybe be a small space on that side,” Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) quoted Nadal as saying.

Nadal will compete against Argentine Diego Schwartzman in the quarterfinals, who took out No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev earlier in the day. The 33-year-old said he will need to play his best to trounce Schwartzman.

“Diego is playing unbelievable. I need to play my best in the next round to have a chance to be in the semi-finals. But the match of today I think helps,” he said.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles event, top seed Osaka was stunned by Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 7-5, 6-4 in the fourth round at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The result also means that Osaka — who was bidding to become the first woman to defend the title in New York since Serena Williams reeled off three in a row, between 2012 and 2014 — will lose the world No. 1 ranking after the tournament to Roland Garros champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia.