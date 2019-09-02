Swiss maestro Roger Federer has sent a strong warning to all his rivals with an utter dominant show on Sunday against his Belgian rival David Goffin. Federer registered comprehensive straight sets 6-2 6-2 6-0 victory to reach his 13th US Open quarterfinal, tying former World No. 1 Andre Agassi for the second-most in the Open Era.

Third-seeded Federer defeated No. 15 seed David Goffin in one hour and 19 minutes in the fourth round on Sunday. The match was played at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. After dropping the opening set in each of his first two matches at Flushing Meadows, the five-time champion has found his rhythm in New York.

Federer will next face 2017 Nitto ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov or NextGen ATP star Alex de Minaur, who is trying to reach his maiden major quarterfinal.

The world number two Federer came out all guns blazing and he did not allow Goffin to create any momentum as he wrapped up the first set 6-2.



Federer, 38, was also relentless in the second set which he won with the same margin. He did not drop a game in the final set, capturing it 6-0.

Federer had defeated Daniel Evans in the third round to enter the round of 16 of the US Open.

In the opening stages of the match, Goffin — who reached his first ATP Masters 1000 final at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati — started positively. It seemed the Belgian might pose a strong challenge for his second FedEx ATP Head2Head victory against Federer after breaking for a 2-1 lead in the opening set. Goffin had defeated the Swiss on a big stage before, doing so at the 2017 Nitto ATP Finals.

But Federer responded in a major way, immediately breaking back and during one stretch winning 18 of 20 points. It proved too difficult for Goffin to hold his serve throughout the match.