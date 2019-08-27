US Open 2019: What a rally, more importantly, what a comeback! 22-year-old Sumit Nagal already impressed fans by making it to the main draw of the US Open and then to draw against Roger Federer was a dream come true for the youngster. What made things better was that he stunned Federer to clinch the first set 6-4. It came as a surprise for everyone to see Federer lose to a player who is ranked 190 in the world. During the second set, Nagal showed belief to pick a point from the legend after Federer looked in control of it throughout the 21-shot rally.

Federer looked to win it all the way, but once Nagal found an opening he used his backhand to hit the winner. Unfortunately, after dropping the first set, Federer recovered to take the second and third set 6-1, 6-2 comfortably before winning the fourth set 6-4 and the match to enter the second round.

The US Open encounter against Roger Federer will not be Nagal’s first outing against a top-seeded player. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old had qualified for the main round of ATP 500 tournament and faced Richard Gasquet. Though he lost the match 2-6, 6-7 in straight sets, his performance in the second set which went to a tie-breaker convinced that he belonged at that level.

