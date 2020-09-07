For the first time in 16 years, a Grand Slam quarterfinal will not have either of men’s tennis’ ‘Big Three’ comprising Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Between them, the three superstars have won a combined 55 grand slam singles titles thoroughly dominating the field even as the new generation continues to knock on the door. Also Read - US Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios Trolls Novak Djokovic's Disqualification For Accidentally Hitting Lineswoman With The Ball

On Sunday, a bizarre turn of events saw US Open men’s singles favourite and world No. 1 Djokovic being disqualified from his fourth round match with Pablo Carreno Busta. Also Read - US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Hits Line Official With a Ball, Gets Disqualified | Watch Video

The decision was taken after Djokovic hit a line judge with the ball that left the official on the floor in considerable pain. As per Grand Slam rules, a player found guilty of physically abusing any “official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site” can be disqualified. Also Read - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020 After Hitting Line Official With a Ball

With Federer already announcing a long injury layoff meaning his 2020 season has ended and Nadal not travelling to New York because of the coronavirus scare, Djokovic was the hot favourite to win the title.

However, his exit means it will be the first time since the 2004 French Open that a men’s singles quarterfinals will not have Djokovic, Federer or Nadal.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who advanced to the quarters, expressed sympathy for Djokovic but said the Serbian must grow and learn from his incident.

“First of all, it’s just super unfortunate for everybody,” Shapovalov was quoted as saying by PA. “I mean, I’ve been in that situation so I know exactly how Novak is feeling. Of course, he had no intentions to go after the lines woman. Thankfully she’s OK. It could have ended up very, very bad.”

“Luckily everybody is OK. Like I said, it’s just super unfortunate for everybody. Hopefully Novak can shake it off and move on. I mean, of course, he needs to grow and learn from this,” he added.

On his part, Djokovic issued an apology saying the situation has left him “sad and empty”.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” Djokovic wrote on his Instagram account. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”