Former US Open singles winners Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray have received wildcards for the upcoming event that starts from August 31. Now ranked 129 after a long injury layoff, the the 33-year-old's maiden major title came at the 2012 US Open after a frustrating wait before he added two Wimbledon titles in 2013 and 2016.

Murray, a former world No. 1, missed the direct cut-off list and will be taking part in his first US Open since 2018. He flirted with the idea of retirement after Australian Open last year before he made a successful return including a title win at the European Open.

Three-time US Open champion Clijsters came out of a seven-year retirement earlier this year.

the unranked Belgian will be hoping to repeat her exploits at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center from US Open 2009 when she became singles champion after a wild card entry.

Seven American women also received wild cards: Usue Arconada, CiCi Bellis, Francesca Di Lorenzo, Caroline Dolehide, Ann Li, Robin Montgomery and Whitney Osuigwe.

The men’s wild card list also includes seven Americans: Ulises Blanch, Maxime Cressy, Sebastian Korda, Thai-Son Kwiatkowski, Michael Mmoh, Brandon Nakashima and JJ Wolf.

Meanwhile, US Open organisers have announced the reduction in overall prize money to 53.4 million dollars while dedicating 7.6 million dollars for the players’ relief fund.

“We’re proud to be able to offer a player compensation package that maintains nearly 95 per cent of the prize pool from 2019,” said USTA Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Mike Dowse.

The US Open is also dreading the prospect of being without the ‘Big Three’ in men’s tennis this year. Roger Federer had already said he won’t be playing again in 2020 as he recovers from a knee surgery while Rafael Nadal will not be travelling amid coronavirus fears.

World No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic is yet to take a call on his participation.

Among women’s defending champion Naomi Osaka and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty have already withdrawn from the event.