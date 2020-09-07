Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios took a jibe at the authorities after World No 1 Novak Djokovic defaulted from his US Open 2020 4th-round match. The authorities hinted he would have faced a harsher punishment had he been the one ‘accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’. Djokovic during his match against Pablo Carreno-Busta accidentally hit the lineswoman with the ball. Also Read - US Open 2020: First Grand Slam Quarterfinal Since 2004 Without Djokovic, Federer And Nadal

Kyrgios took to Twitter and wrote: “Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for?,” Kyrgios wrote while giving ‘5’, ’10’, ’20’ as options for the poll. Also Read - US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic Hits Line Official With a Ball, Gets Disqualified | Watch Video

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? Also Read - World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open 2020 After Hitting Line Official With a Ball — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

After the incident, the Serbian took to his social handle and apologised for the incident.

He tweeted: “This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So…”

This whole situation has left me really sad and empty. I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So… https://t.co/UL4hWEirWL — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 6, 2020

The US Open announced that Djokovic – who was bidding for his 18th Grand Slam title – would lose ranking points earned at the tournament, which was being held in front of empty stands. It also said the Serb would be fined the prize money won at the tournament ‘in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident’.