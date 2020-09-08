The US Open 2020 lineswoman who was hit by a ball that led to the disqualification of Novak Djokovic from the Grand Slam tournament, has been subject to vicious trolling after her name and Instagram handle were leaked. Also Read - US Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios Trolls Novak Djokovic's Disqualification For Accidentally Hitting Lineswoman With The Ball

On Sunday, as Djokovic walked around the baseline during his fourth round match, he hit a ball casually in the direction where lines official are usually stationed. The ball hit a lineswoman who dropped to her knee, holding her neck.

Djokovic and others immediately rushed to her aid, inquiring about her well-being. Later on, after lengthy discussion, the tournament referee awarded the match to the world's No 1 opponent by default.

The Serb on Tuesday, posted a message for his fans via social media asking them to stop posting hate comments directed towards the lineswoman, saying she did nothing wrong.

Dear #NoleFam thank you for your positive messages.. Please also remember the linesperson that was hit by the ball last night needs our community’s support too. She’s done nothing wrong at all. I ask you to stay especially supportive and caring to her during this time. (1/2) — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 7, 2020

“From these moments, we grow stronger and we rise above. Sharing love with everyone. Europe here I come,” he added.

The stunning turn of events ended Djokovic’s bid for an 18th Grand Slam title as he hoped to draw level with rival Rafael Nadal and cut down the gap with all-time leader Roger Federer who has 20 such titles to his name.

The 33-year-old had also posted an apology on Instagram for his action soon after the match saying he felt empty.

“This whole situation has left me really sad and empty,” he wrote. “I checked on the lines person and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I‘m extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong. I’m not disclosing her name to respect her privacy.”

According to US Tennis Association, the official is resting in her hotel and hopes to continue participation in the tournament.