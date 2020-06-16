The United Stats Tennis Association plans to go ahead with its original schedule for the US Open 2020 despite after the global tennis calendar was upended by the coronvirus pandemic. Also Read - Haryana News: CM Khattar Directs Officials to Conduct Survey of Vacant Buildings in Gurugram

All professional tennis has been suspended since March this year as the deadly virus began spreading its tentacles across the world. The health crisis saw French Open being delayed to mid-September while Wimbledon Championships being cancelled for the first time since the second world war. Also Read - Trying to Get 16 Teams Into Australia For T20 World Cup is Unrealistic: CA Chairman

However, several media reports claim that US Open is expected to make the announcement that the tournament will get underway from August 31. “We’re ready to move forward as long as we get all the approvals we need,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told ESPN. Also Read - Kuldeep Yadav Explains Why He And Yuzvendra Chahal Do Not Regularly Feature Together in India XI

“At the end of the day, whatever plan we put forward will be guided by our first principles of health and safety for everyone involved,” Washington Post quoted Widmaier as saying.

Recently, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal expressed their reservations with regards to travelling to New York for the Grand Slam event. While Djokovic said the “extreme” restrictions that may be imposed as part of safety guidelines, Nadal says he will only participate if there’s a guarantee for safety of every player.

Meanwhile, Feliciano Lopez has claimed that former world No. 1 and US Open winner Andy Murray is pumped up for the event to happen.

“Actually two days ago I was talking to him, and he was really pumped. He was starting to practice again. I asked about the hip… he was positive. He might be able to compete again,” Lopez was quoted as saying in British media.