World No.1 Novak Djokovic is a win away from tennis immortality and a record that will put him head and shoulders above the rest including the other two members of 'Big 3' – Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. After edging out Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Alexander Zverev in an epic five-setter, Djokovic has set his eyes on the record-breaking title showdown against Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final on Sunday. The 34-year-old said he is going to treat the summit clash like the last match of his career.

Djokovic outlasted defeated world no.4 Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to enter his ninth US Open final, and taking his record 27-0 at major championships this season. If the legendary Serb wins Sunday's final versus Medvedev, he will become the second man in Open Era history to achieve a calendar-year Grand Slam since the all-time great Rod Laver (1969).

"I know that people would like to hear me talk about it but there is not much to talk about. There is only one match leftall in. I'm going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one. I'm going to treat the next match like it is the last match of my career," Djokovic told US Open's official website.

“The atmosphere was amazing. It is the best atmosphere of the tournament so far. These are the moments we live for and these are the unique opportunities that we dream of every day when we wake up and try to find the motivation to go out there. It pays off when you are playing in this beautiful stadium with this atmosphere,” he added.

it’s time to address the elephant in the room (or not) 😝@DjokerNole | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/zDujWMJla1 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2021



The Serbian ace stormed into the finals of the ongoing US Open after defeating the German Zverev in a five-set thriller on Saturday. World number Djokovic defeated Zverev in the semi-finals 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 here at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 34-year-old Djokovic is chasing a Calendar Slam after having won the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon earlier this year.

On Friday, Medvedev progressed to the finals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in the semi-finals.