NYC: Germany's Alexander Zverev continued his red-hot form on the hard-court surface as he registered his 16th consecutive victory of the year beating Lloyd Harris of South Africa in straight sets of US Open men's singles quarterfinals on Wednesday. With this win, the world number 4 is just two steps away from clinching his maiden Grand Slam title. Zverev defeated Harris 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to make back-to-back semifinals in New York.

In the women’s singles quarterfinal on late Wednesday evening, Maria Sakkari beat fourth seed Karolina Pliskova in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to reach last four at Flushing Meadows. The 26-year-old Sakkari advanced to her second major semifinal of the season and first in New York. “I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say,” Sakkari remarked after the match, with British teen phenom Emma Raducanu next up in the semi-final. Also Read - US Open: Sloane Stephens, Halep Reach Third Round on Rain-Marred Day

Meanwhile, in the men’s singles quarterfinal – Zverev appeared in cruise mode after a minor blip in the first set where he saved a set point. The German smashed 43 winners and broke Harris four times at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was the second time the 2020 US Open finalist has beaten Harris during his career-best streak. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Overcomes Danish Challenge to Enter US Open Second Round

Zverev faces the winner of the match between – world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and sixth seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy, who close the evening session in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev beat Djokovic en route to his gold medal run at the Tokyo Olympics, where his streak began.

“He was serving incredible, in the first set especially. I mean, I didn’t have a lot of chances on his serve and somehow managed to win that first set, loosened me up a little bit and started playing a lot better,” the 24-year-old Zverev, the Tokyo Olympics and Cincinnati champion, said after the match.

“In the third set, he started swinging. He started playing incredible tennis. Yeah, I’m happy to be through in three (sets).”

Harris was playing in his first major quarter-final and making his debut at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. But the moment didn't overwhelm him.

However, Zverev closed it out with his 20th ace after just over two hours of play.