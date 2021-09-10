British teenager Emma Raducanu created history on Thursday night (Friday morning in India) as she became the first qualifier “ever” (men’s and women’s including) to reach a Grand Slam final. Raducanu defeated the 17th seed Maria Sakkari in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 of the US Open 2021 women’s singles semifinal on Thursday. Courtesy of this thumping win, the 18-year-old Raducanu has stormed into the US Open final to book a titanic showdown against Canadian 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. This is the first men’s or women’s major final featuring unseeded players since the Open Era began in 1968.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Beats Matteo Berrettini to Reach US Open 2021 Semifinals, Two Wins Away From Calendar Grand Slam

Raducanu, ranked 150th in the world, also became the youngest Grand Slam finalist since 17-year-old Maria Sharapova won at Wimbledon in 2004. She also became the first British woman in a major singles final in 44 years. Also Read - US Open 2021 Results: Alexander Zverev Storms Into Semifinal With Easy Win Over Lloyd Harris; Maria Sakkari Stuns Karolina Pliskova to Reach Last 4

Interestingly the US Open women’s singles final on Saturday will also be the first Slam final between teens since 17-year-old Serena Williams beat 18-year-old Martina Hingis at the Flushing Meadows (1999). And this will also be just the eighth all-teen Slam final in the Open era (since 1968). Also Read - US Open: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Kei Nishikori Challenge to Sail Into Fourth Round

“Honestly, the time here in New York has gone so fast. I have just been taking each day and before you know it, three weeks later, I am in the final, and I can’t really believe it,” Raducanu said in the on-court interview after the match.

It’s been 53 years since the last time a 🇬🇧 woman played in our singles final. That champion, Virginia Wade, watched Emma Raducanu follow in her footsteps tonight. pic.twitter.com/1Ezvm8ZcA6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021



Former British No.1 Tim Henman was by Raducanu’s side and the teen thanked him for supporting her throughout.

“Tim is honestly such a big inspiration. He has been helping me, telling me to treat each point and in these moments, you can’t get ahead of yourself. Tim has done so much for British tennis and me.”

Raducanu is trying to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade at Wimbledon in 1977 and the first British woman to win the US Open since Wade in 1968.

Earlier in the first women’s semifinal, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez collected her third top-5 win of the week, overcoming No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-4 to storm into the US Open final. Fernandez, ranked world No.73, battled past the Belarusian at the Arthur Ashe Stadium after saving a set point in the first set before taking it in the tiebreak.



The 19-year-old continued her giant-killing run with the 2-hour and 20-minute victory and has now beaten four seeds in a row to make it into her maiden major final. Fernandez, who turned 19 on Monday, is now the second Canadian teenager in the last three years to make it into the US Open final, joining 2019 champion Bianca Andreescu, who was also 19 when she lifted the trophy.

Fernandez came into the US Open with mixed results of and her close encounters over former top-20 players Ana Konjuh of Croatia and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the opening two rounds in New York were her first back-to-back wins since she claimed her first WTA singles title in Monterrey in March.

But she struck form here with top-5 wins over world No.3 and defending champion Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round and world No.5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in the quarterfinals. She also had a fourth-round win against No.16 seed, former World No.1, and former US Open champion Angelique Kerber of Germany.

By adding world No.2 Sabalenka to her list of opponents she beat, Fernandez becomes the youngest player to overcome three top-5 players at a Grand Slam event since Serena Williams accomplished the feat during her title run at the 1999 US Open.

Against Sabalenka, Fernandez was sturdy in the face of stiff competition, saving seven of the 11 break points she faced to limit her amount of dropped service games to four — matching Sabalenka’s total.

The power-hitting game of Sabalenka helped the Belarusian lead in winners by 45 to 26, but the speed and precision of Fernandez extended rallies past their breaking point, and Sabalenka finished the day with 52 unforced errors. By contrast, Fernandez had fewer unforced errors than winners, with 23.

It was Sabalenka who dominated early proceedings, using strong serves and forehands to win 12 of the first 14 points and lead 3-0. But Fernandez used deep returns to check Sabalenka’s service, which had been nearly flawless here, at 4-2. Sabalenka fired a double fault on the third break point of that game to drop serve.