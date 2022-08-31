New York: Emma Raducanu’s defense of her surprising 2021 U.S. Open championship has ended with a first-round loss to Frenchwoman Alizé Cornet. Raducanu has crashed out of the US Open after a 6-3, 6-3 first round loss in the Louis Armstrong Stadium. Raducanu is only the third woman to lose her opening match in New York a year after winning the title.Also Read - Trending At US Open: Olympia's Hairstyle A Nod To Serena Williams' First Win In 1999

The others were 2004 champion Svetlana Kuznetsova and 2016 champion Angelique Kerber.

Raducanu dealt with blisters on her racket-holding right hand and took a medical timeout after the first set for treatment from a trainer.

She also was simply outplayed by Cornet, a 32-year-old from France who ended Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak at Wimbledon.