US Open 2023: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Tennis Grand Slam Finalist of Open Era

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair won the match in one hour and 34 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, USA.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: One of the finest Indian tennis players, Rohan Bopanna, has continued his dream run and once again made it to the men’s doubles final in the ongoing US Open 2023 with his Australian partner Matthew Ebden on Thursday, September 7. The Indo-Australian duo outclassed the French pair of Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut. They hammered the French duo in straight sets, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2, in the semifinals of the mega event.



This will be Rohan Bopanna’s second appearance in the Grand Slam men’s doubles final. The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair, who had reached the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships in 2023.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian pair won the match in one hour and 34 minutes at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York, USA. The French duo of Mahut and Herbert are the five-time grand slam champions, and a victory over them will surely boost the confidence of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden.

“When we held after saving a break point to avoid going down a double break in the first set, that was really important,” Bopanna reflected.

“We got some great energy from the crowd. Back in the final 13 years later for me, so I’m very happy,” Rohan Bopanna said after the match.

The Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also praised Rohan Bopann. Anurag Thakur took on to his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and said “Age is just a number and Rohan Bopanna proves it at 43 years and 6 months”

“Hats off Rohan Bopanna for making history as the ‘oldest’ tennis men’s player to reach a #GrandSlam Doubles Final in the Open Era!” Anurag Thakur wrote.

“The legendary Bopanna continues to script history for 🇮🇳 with his passion for the sport, flawless play, and commendable effort,” He wrote

“Best of luck for the #USOpen2023 final! The entire nation is rooting for your success!” The Union Sports Minister wrote.

Age is just a number and Rohan Bopanna proves it at 43 years and 6 months😎 Hats off to #TOPScheme athlete @rohanbopanna for making history as the ‘oldest’ tennis men’s player to reach a #GrandSlam Doubles Final in the Open Era! The legendary Bopanna 🎾 continues to script… pic.twitter.com/wPqeMyDO5E — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 8, 2023

So far this year, the Indo-Australian duo have won two titles i.e. the Qatar Open in February and the Indian Wells in March. The duo also made the Wimbledon semi-finals in July. At the Indian Wells, Rohan Bopanna became the oldest tennis player to win the ATP Masters 1000 title.

