Newly crowned US Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada has received a customised World Wrestling Championship (WWE) belt.

The 19-year-old, who had defeated 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the final of the recently concluded US Open, on Friday tweeted the picture of herself with the belt and wrote: “Thank you WWE for the gift! Who trynna square up? (sic)”

Thank you @WWE for the gift!! Who trynna square up?!😤💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/eiPNtD3XDK — Bianca (@Bandreescu_) September 13, 2019



To her post, WWE superstar Triple H responded: “Welcome to come to WWE anytime, but you may have a challenger for that title. Congratulations again!

The WWE belt contains Andreescu’s full name along with the logo of the US Open.

On September 8, the teenager became the first Canadian to win the US Open title after she defeated former world No.1 Williams 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After Andreescu’s win, Triple H had congratulated her and tweeted: “Her first appearance in the US Open. Her first grand slam title. The first Canadian to win the US Open. And now her first WWE Raw Women’s Championship to celebrate! Congrats Bianca Andreescu (sic).”