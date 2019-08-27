US Open: Upcoming tennis star Sumit Nagar has made a name for himself by becoming the first Indian to take a set off the legendary Roger Federer. In the first round match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Nagal took advantage of Federer’s rustiness to clinch the opening set 6-4. But then once the Swiss master got a hang of things there was no looking back for him as he won the match in four sets 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4. While Sumit received praise from all quarters, author Chetan Bhagat’s tweet may have gone a tad-bit wrong. “Grew up being told that India has no chance in singles tennis at the global level. Just now @nagalsumit from my country won a set against The Roger Federer at the #USOpen. One day, India will win the Grand Slam too. Go Sumit Go!”
The ‘India Has no Chance in Singles Tennis at The Global Level’ comment may not have gone down well with the fans who reminded how Vijay Amritraj beat the likes of Rod Laver, Jimmy Conners and John McEnroe.
Here is how Chetan Bhagat faced the heat:
“At the end, you look at the last three sets, and they were good. That’s encouraging.”After the match, Federer heaped praise on his opponent for the performance he managed to deliver on one of the sport’s biggest stages.” Never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it’s kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well,” said Federer.” He knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career.”