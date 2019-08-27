US Open: Upcoming tennis star Sumit Nagar has made a name for himself by becoming the first Indian to take a set off the legendary Roger Federer. In the first round match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Nagal took advantage of Federer’s rustiness to clinch the opening set 6-4. But then once the Swiss master got a hang of things there was no looking back for him as he won the match in four sets 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-4. While Sumit received praise from all quarters, author Chetan Bhagat’s tweet may have gone a tad-bit wrong. “Grew up being told that India has no chance in singles tennis at the global level. Just now @nagalsumit from my country won a set against The Roger Federer at the #USOpen. One day, India will win the Grand Slam too. Go Sumit Go!”

The ‘India Has no Chance in Singles Tennis at The Global Level’ comment may not have gone down well with the fans who reminded how Vijay Amritraj beat the likes of Rod Laver, Jimmy Conners and John McEnroe.

Here is how Chetan Bhagat faced the heat:

@Joydas Vijay Amritraj knocked out an icon like Bjorn borg from the 1974 U.S open . He has even beaten legends like Rod Laver, Jimmy Conners, McEnroe & Lendl. So @chetan_bhagat please start taking some lessons on tennis history & don’t just shoot off some nonsense ! — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) August 27, 2019

Bachpan se Mae bhi yeahi sunta aaya tha chetu bhai, improving ka matlab “sudhaar ‘ hota hai….

Khair…. Apka case alag hai.

Ramesh krishnan, Paes, Amritraj ji ko bhool gaye 😯 pic.twitter.com/A3fbNpGXHw — The-ly-Mama (@Sanjay_0112) August 27, 2019

Dear Chetan we all know you are a BHAKT But to remind you few names:

Ramnathan Krishnan (2 times Wimbledon Semifinalist)

Amritraj Brothers

Leander Paes (Olympic Singles Medalist)

Joy Bhattachary

Mahesh Bhupatai

Sania mirza But for you 1 set win is greater after 2014 only — Dr. Dinesh Goyal (@skmandin13) August 27, 2019

Clearly grew up with not watching tennis and hanging around ignorant people. Ridiculous comment. — Kosturi (@55tension) August 27, 2019

“At the end, you look at the last three sets, and they were good. That’s encouraging.”After the match, Federer heaped praise on his opponent for the performance he managed to deliver on one of the sport’s biggest stages.” Never easy to come out and play your best. Even though it’s kind of what you live for, you dream about, playing on the big stage. So I think he did that very well,” said Federer.” He knows what he can bring. That’s why I think he’s going to have a very solid career.”