US Open: It was shocking to wake up as an Indian and see a 190th ranked player take the first set off Roger Federer. 22-year-old Sumit Nagal took the first set 6-4 against Federer to shock one and all. Before the match, the humble Indian felt his dream was going to come true. Federer started the match as the overwhelming favourite. But it was good groundstrokes teamed with sound net play meant Nagal was going to stun the former No 1 and arguably the best to have played the game. Fans went berserk on Twitter hailing the young 22-year-old and labelling him as the next bug tennis star from the country.
Here is how Twitter hailed him:
Meanwhile, the US Open encounter against Roger Federer will not be Nagal’s first outing against a top-seeded player. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old had qualified for the main round of ATP 500 tournament and faced Richard Gasquet. Though he lost the match 2-6, 6-7 in straight sets, his performance in the second set which went to a tie-breaker convinced that he belonged at that level.