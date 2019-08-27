US Open: It was shocking to wake up as an Indian and see a 190th ranked player take the first set off Roger Federer. 22-year-old Sumit Nagal took the first set 6-4 against Federer to shock one and all. Before the match, the humble Indian felt his dream was going to come true. Federer started the match as the overwhelming favourite. But it was good groundstrokes teamed with sound net play meant Nagal was going to stun the former No 1 and arguably the best to have played the game. Fans went berserk on Twitter hailing the young 22-year-old and labelling him as the next bug tennis star from the country.

Here is how Twitter hailed him:

Sumit Nagal, ranked No. 190 in the world, takes the opening set off Roger Federer. Sports are fun. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 27, 2019

Wow! A man named Sumit #Nagal just won the first set vs 20 time major champion Roger #Federer! It won’t happen, but if it did, this would be the single biggest upset in Men’s tennis history! #USOpen — Lee Abbamonte (@LeeAbbamonte) August 27, 2019

Unbelievable: Sumit Nagal wins the first set 6-4 v Roger Federer #USOpen — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 27, 2019

Suprabhatam ! Switch on your TV sets! India’s Sumit Nagal has just taken the first set at the US Open over Roger Federer!! Cmon Sumit!! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 27, 2019

Congratulations Sumit Nagal @nagalsumit . Best wishes from Delhi govt schools as you prepare for US open with Roger Federer on 27th Aug at Arthur Ashe stadium Sumit, an alumni Of Delhi Govt School, RPVV Paschim Vihar has become the youngest Indian to qualify for US open. https://t.co/pvnw3l3Juj pic.twitter.com/CHeF77Jrw3 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 25, 2019

Meanwhile, the US Open encounter against Roger Federer will not be Nagal’s first outing against a top-seeded player. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old had qualified for the main round of ATP 500 tournament and faced Richard Gasquet. Though he lost the match 2-6, 6-7 in straight sets, his performance in the second set which went to a tie-breaker convinced that he belonged at that level.