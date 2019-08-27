US Open: History was made at the Arthur Ashe Stadium when a 190th ranked Sumit Nagal from India became the first tennis player to take a set off former World No 1 Roger Federer. It was shocking for everyone as that was not the result anybody had expected in the first round from Federer. Nagal’s reaction after clinching the first set exuded just that, He was elated, so elated that his racquet came off his hand while celebrating. He took the first set 6-4 to stun the crowd at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Here is the moment when he cannot keep a lid over his emotions as it spills.

AND HE DID IT! 22-year-old Sumit Nagal through to the main draw of the #USOpen2019. He will face Roger Federer in first round. the last time two Indian men’s singles players were in the main draw was in 1998: Bhupati & Leander in Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QgSt6rbheH — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) August 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the US Open encounter against Roger Federer will not be Nagal’s first outing against a top-seeded player. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old had qualified for the main round of ATP 500 tournament and faced Richard Gasquet. Though he lost the match 2-6, 6-7 in straight sets, his performance in the second set which went to a tie-breaker convinced that he belonged at that level.

Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal who recently grabbed all the limelight after he was drawn against Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019. The match against the Swiss maestro will be Nagal’s Grand Slam single’s debut and will put him in an elite list of Indian single’s players in Grand Slams which has names like Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupati, Somdev Devvarman among others.

While congratulations and best wishes came pouring in from all corners, Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli becomes the latest personality to laud Nagal for his achievement.