The United States Soccer Federation has apologised to its black players for not doing enough to deal with the menace of racism as it repealed the policy which made it mandatory for the players to stand during national anthem.

The policy came into effect after superstar Megan Rapinoe took a knee as a protesting the police brutality against people of colour in the USA.

"The US Soccer Board of Directors voted yesterday afternoon to repeal Policy 604-1, which required our players to stand during the national anthem," the federation said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The policy was put in place after Megan Rapinoe kneeled in solidarity with the peaceful protest inspired by Colin Kaepernick, who was protesting police brutality, and the systematic oppression of Black people and people of color in America,” it added.

The announcement comes in wake of the nationwide protests following the death of an African-American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer who has since been fired and charged with murder.

“It has become clear that this policy was wrong and detracted from the important message of Black Lives Matter,” the statement read.

“We have not done enough to listen – especially to our players – to understand and acknowledge the very real and meaningful experiences of Black and other minority communities in our country,” US Soccer further said.

“We apologise to our players – especially our Black players – staff, fans, and all who support eradicating racism. Sports are a powerful platform for good, and we have not used our platform as effectively as we should have. We can do more on these specific issues and we will.”