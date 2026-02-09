Home

USA star Harmeet Singh opens up about reunion with THIS Indian star in T20 World Cup 2026, his name is...

USA star player Harmeet Singh opens up about his reunion with star Indian player during the India vs USA match on Saturday in the T20 World Cup 2026.

On Saturday, team India faced off the USA, where the hosts brutally dominated them and showcased a great performance. As a result, the Indian team defeated them by 29 runs and secured their maiden victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

However, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav played a vital role for the Indian team as he handled their unstable condition and led them to a fighting score of 161/9 with an incredible innings of 84 runs off 49 balls with ten fours and four sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav’s connection with USA star player Harmeet Singh

Moving on, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and USA star player Harmeet Singh have known each other for a long time. Both cricketers played together at the age-group level and also in senior domestic cricket in India.

However, it was a huge moment for both stars to play together one more time on international level. Especially for the USA star player Harmeet Singh as he was returning to the Wankhede Stadium after a while. Mumbai’s ground used to be his hometown as he moved to the USA in search of better opportunities.

USA star player Harmeet Singh reflects on emotional return against India. “Firstly, it was very emotional,” “But then, it’s not just my story. I thought that it’s the whole team’s (US) story. Everybody has had a journey in this team. Everyone has come from different places, various backgrounds, different cultures, and faced their own ups and downs. But the story that unites us is cricket – that’s what brings us together.”

Harmeet Singh reveals his bowling plans against Suryakumar Yadav

Harmeet Singh shares his strategy with his former mate Suryakumar Yadav during a clash against India. “When I’m bowling to him, I try to bowl where my fielders are up; he’s going to take a chance there. Ideally, even if you see the later half, when he was batting against the fast bowlers, he was taking chances where the fielders were up. But again, under pressure, a lot of things happened, and we dropped a catch (when he was on 15) early in his innings. Still, he had a fantastic knock on a wicket that was stopping a little bit or gripping a little bit.”

Harmeet Singh reflects on SKY’s career growth

Harmeet Singh reacts to Suryakumar Yadav’s success. “His success came a little late. But, you know, he was always there. I think there was a poise that came later in his career, like in MS Dhoni. And there was a flair of, just, you know, being a stroke player.”

Harmeet Singh reacts to SKY’s impressive batting performance

Harmeet Singh reflects on Suryakumar Yadav’s match-winning batting performance against the USA. “He has played [a] sensible innings. And, you know, then he finished the game, took the game, and played a proper knock. That maturity shows through. And that’s what happens with experience and, you know, the kind of job he’s given as a captain. So, I think he’s doing a great job.”

