United States rallied on to beat the Netherlands 2-0 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais stadium in Lyon, France to lift their fourth FIFA Women’s World Cup title. Earlier, the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) had emerged victorious in 1991, 1999 and 2005.

The game witnessed a goal-less first half as both teams took cautious steps and focused on understanding the opponent’s game rather than having an outright attack. But as the referee started the second-half, the USWNT looked a transformed side and came all guns blazing against the Dutch side.

Captain Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal for her team in the 61st minute after a penalty was awarded to USA. Experienced Rainoe had no problem in netting the ball as she guided it to the left of the goal. Soon after another followed to double the lead. In the 69th minute, Rose Lavelle scored to put her team firmly in the driving position.

While the USWNT came into the final as clear favourites to win their fourth title, many had anticipated an upset from the Netherlands, who also came to the final with a long unbeaten streak and a European Championship on their back. But they failed utterly to match the dominance of their opponents and failed to score a single goal.

Earlier, Sweden finished as the third team in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup after beating England 2-1 in the third-place playoff. A goal each from K. Asllani and S. Jakobsson in the 11th and 22nd minute respectively saw them through. The lone goal for the English side was scored by F. Kirby in the 31st minute of the match.