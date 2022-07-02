USA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2022 Fantasy Hints

USA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – United States of America vs Jersey, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Windhoek, 1.30 PM IST July 2, Saturday

Here is the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and USA vs JER Dream11 Team Prediction, USA vs JER Fantasy Cricket Prediction, USA vs JER Playing 11s Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction United States of America vs Jersey , Fantasy Playing Tips –,Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2022 Series.

TOSS – The Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2022 toss between USA and Jersey will take place at 1 PM IST

Time – July 02, 1.30 PM IST



Venue: United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek

USA vs JER Probable Playing XI

USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (C&wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Jersey: Quinci Babel, Asa Tribe, Hynsley Sutherland, Nathaniel McDavid, Gabriel Blackwell, Nicholas Jadoonanan, Javin Amrikasingh, Negus Carthy, David Williams Jr, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Varinda Maharaj

USA vs JER My Dream11 Team

Monank Patel, Sushant Modani, Quinci Babel, Asa Tribe, Hynsley Sutherland, Steven Taylor, Cameron Stevenson, Nicholas Jadoonanan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Varinda Maharaj

Captain: Sushant Modani Vice Captain: Asa Tribe