USA vs NEP Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League 2 2022, Fantasy Hints Match 90 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – USA vs Nepal, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moosa Stadium, Pearland, 9 PM IST June 15, Wednesday

TOSS – The CWC League 2 2022 Series toss between USA and Nepal will take place at 8.30 PM IST

Time – June 15, 9 PM IST



Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

USA vs Nepal My Dream 11 Team

Binod Bhandari, Aaron Jones, Kushal Bhurtel, Gajanand Singh, Steven Taylor, KC Karan, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Saurabh Netravalkar (c), Sandeep Lamichhane (vc), Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige

USA vs Nepal Probable Playing XI

USA: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c&wk), Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson, Yasir Mohammad

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aarif Sheikh, Dev Khanal, Rohit Paudel, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal

