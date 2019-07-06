USA vs Netherlands Match Preview

The United States of America and Netherlands are all set to lock horns with each other in the big final of FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sunday. Parc Olympique Lyonnais in the French city of Lyon will host the deciding clash of this marquee event with 58,000 people expected to witness it from the stands.

Having won three world cups already, the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) came in the tournament as the outright favourites to win their fourth title. They had a relatively smooth run at the showpiece event till the semi-final against England. In their outing against the European nation, USWNT faced a stiff challenge but managed to clinch a favourable result out of it to play another final. they have won all their games so far and, rightly so, will fancy winning the last one too.

Netherlands, on the other hand, are the new kids on the block and will be playing their first ever final. With the hard-fought win over Sweden in the semi-final, they have become the fourth European nation to appear in the final of Women’s World Cup. But their first appearance should not be taken as their immaturity as they have vast experience in winning big games. Their semi-final victory was the 12th straight at a major tournament after claiming the European Championship in 2017.

USA vs Netherlands Starting XI

USA:

Squads

USA- Alyssa NAEHER, Becky SAUERBRUNN, Kelley O HARA, Abby DAHLKEMPER, Crystal DUNN, Julie ERTZ, Lindsey HORAN, Rose LAVELLE, Alex MORGAN, Megan RAPINOE, Tobin HEATH.

Netherlands: Sari VAN VEENENDAAL, Desiree VAN LUNTEREN, Stefanie VAN DER GRAGT, Dominique BLOODWORTH, Merel VAN DONGEN, Sherida SPITSE, Danielle VAN DE DONK, Jackie GROENEN, Vivianne MIEDEMA, Lieke MARTENS, Lineth BEERENSTEYN.

Coch: Jill ELLIS.

Goalkeeper: Alyssa NAEHER, Ashlyn HARRIS, Adrianna FRANCH.

Defender: Becky SAUERBRUNN, Kelley O HARA, Abby DAHLKEMPER, Ali KRIEGER, Tierna DAVIDSON, Emily SONNETT, Crystal DUNN.

Midfielder: Samantha MEWIS, Morgan BRIAN, Julie ERTZ, Lindsey HORAN, Rose LAVELLE, Allie LONG.

Forward: Mallory PUGH, Carli LLOYD, Alex MORGAN, Megan RAPINOE, Tobin HEATH, Jessica McDONALD, Christen PRESS.

Netherlands-

Coach: Sarina WIEGMAN.

Goalkeeper: Sari VAN VEENENDAAL, Lize KOP, Loes GEURTS.

Defender: Desiree VAN LUNTEREN, Stefanie VAN DER GRAGT, Merel VAN DONGEN, Kika VAN ES, Anouk DEKKER, Danique KERKDIJK, Dominique BLOODWORTH, Liza VAN DER

Midfielder: Sherida SPITSE, Danielle VAN DE DONK, Victoria PELOVA, Jackie GROENEN, Inessa KAAGMAN, Jill ROORD

Forward: Shanice VAN DE SANDEN, Vivianne MIEDEMA, Lieke MARTENS, Renate JANSEN, Ellen JANSEN, Lineth BEERENSTEYN.

USA vs NED When And Where To Watch In India

When is the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands is on July 7, 2019.

Where is the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands is at Parc Olympique Lyonnais in Lyon.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands start?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands will start at 5:00 PM local time.

What time will the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands start in India?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands will start at 8:30 PM IST.

Where can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands on TV in India?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands can be seen on the channels of Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited (SPNI).

Where can I watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands online in India?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup final between USA and Netherlands can be seen online on Sony’s OTT platform SONY LIV.