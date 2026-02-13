Home

USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch USA vs NED in India online and on TV channel

USA vs NED ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 LIVE: Scott Edwards-led Netherlands will look to join India and Pakistan on 4 points in the group with their second successive win over USA at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede scored a match-winning fifty against Namibia in T20 World Cup 2026 match. (Photo: PTI)

Netherlands have looked one of the most impressive sides in the Group A of the T20 World Cup 2026. They pushed Pakistan to the limit before losing by three wickets in their opening match against Pakistan in Colombo and then bounced back to comprehensively beat Namibia by seven wickets in their second match to notch up their first points of the tournament.

The Dutch will now look to double their points tally as they face off against USA in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. USA, on the other hand, started off impressively by reducing defending champions Team India to 77 for 6 but failed to finish the job and lost by 29 runs and then were hammered by Pakistan in their second match.

“We played against them (India) back in 2024 as well and again we put on a good show and again Surya Kumar Yadav, he did what he always does, he took the game away from us. And again, it’s just the sense of belonging is what we got from the game and these tournaments make us believe that we are not any short than any other major teams in the world given the opportunities whenever we play, we put on a show and hopefully in the future as well we’re going to keep getting those opportunities and keep making history,” USA opener Shayan Jahangir said in the pre-match press conference.

Netherlands were highly impressive in their second match against Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi led by all-round show from Bas de Leede, who capped off the win with a brilliant unbeaten fifty.

“Again, the nature of our side is that in the last match we had eight bowlers. And at Delhi, you know, traditionally it was more of a seamers, you can kind of go back at length hard, but as soon as we bowled the first ball, it stuck in the wicket, it was a bit tacky, and suddenly we were like, okay, well spin’s the option. And the way that we set up our team is that we’ve got a number of options to go to. So tomorrow night, yes, it could result in a little bit of spin, but it could also get a little bit dewy and slide on a little bit where the seamers might become more of an important option,” Netherlands all-rounder Logan van Beek said in Chennai.

For USA, they will be hoping pacer Ali Khan would have recovered from his leg injury which forced him to miss 2nd match vs Pakistan. If he is fit, he can come into the side in place of Ehsan Adil.

Cricket for Good Today we had the privilege of hosting a special clinic in Chennai together with the @ICC and @unicef The boys loved every minute, and so did the kids. Moments like these remind us why the game matters beyond the boundary. ICC/Getty pic.twitter.com/NPCaM6qZpo — CricketNetherlands (@KNCBcricket) February 12, 2026

Here are all the details about USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21…

When is USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 going to take place?

The USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 will take place on Friday, February 13.

Where is USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 going to take place?

The USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 will be held at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 start?

The USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 LIVE on TV in India?

The USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 in India?

The USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

USA vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match no 21 Predicted 11

USA: Andries Gous (wk), Shayan Jahangir/Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi , Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh , Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan/Ehsan Adil

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Michael Levitt, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaasen

