USA vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League 2 2022, Fantasy Hints

TOSS – The ECS T10 CWC League 2 2022 Series toss between USA vs OMAN will take place at 8.30 PM IST

Time – June 8, 9 PM IST



Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland.

USA vs OMN My Dream 11 Team

Monank Patel, Jatinder Singh(VC), Aaron Jones, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Khawar Ali, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Aaqib Ilyas, Rusty Thernon, Bilal Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

USA vs OMN probable playing XI

USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron

Oman: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Ayaan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Naseem Khushi(wk), Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Bilal Khan.

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.