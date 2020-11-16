Dream11 Tips And Prediction

USA vs Panama Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction International Friendly 2020 Matchday 2 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match USA vs PN at Stadion Wiener Neustadt: In another exciting International Friendly encounter on Monday night, two footballing teams USA and Panama will be locking horns at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt. The International Friendly USA vs PN match will kick-off at 1.15 AM IST – November 17. United States’ exciting young squad continued their progress with a 0-0 draw against Wales in a friendly. Whilst this result ended a three-game winning streak, it did mark the third successive game in which Gregg Berhalter’s side have kept a clean sheet. They will look to get back to winning ways against Panama, who tasted defeat for the first time in 2020 against Japan in a 1-0 loss on Friday, conceding for the first time in their five international fixtures so far this calendar year. The online live streaming and TV broadcast of International Friendly will be available for Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - PAK vs RSCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 24: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs Ravel Sporting CC Match at Montjuic Ground 7 PM IST November 16 Monday

Kick-Off Time: The International Friendly match between USAkey and PNatia will start at 1.15 AM IST – November 17 in India. Also Read - MIN vs FCC Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 23: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Minhaj CC vs Fateh CC Match at Montjuic Ground 5 PM IST November 16 Monday

Venue: Stadion Wiener Neustadt. Also Read - PAK vs CTT Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips For ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 22: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Pak I Care vs Catalunya Tigers Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 3 PM IST November 16 Monday

USA vs PN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- Luis Mejia

Defenders- John Anthony Brooks, Harold Cummings, Escobar

Midfielders- Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper, Weston Mckennie, Christian Pulisic

Forwards- Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna, Gabriel Torres

USA vs PN – Recent Form

United States: D W W W L

Panama: L W W W D

USA vs PN Predicted Playing XIs

United States: Ethan Horvath, John Anthony Brooks, Sergiño Dest, Matt Miazga, Antonee Robinson, Weston McKennie, Christian Pulišić, Tyler Adams, Josh Sargent, Giovanni Reyna, Nicholas Gioacchini.

Panama: Luis Mejia, Francisco Palacios, Fidel Escobar, Michael Murillo, Harold Cummings, Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper, Abdiel Ayarza, Jorman Aguilar, Jose Fajardo, Gabriel Torres.

USA vs PN SQUADS

United States (USA): Brad Guzan, Sean Johnson, Zack Steffen, Matt Turner, John Anthony Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Sergiño Dest, Nick Lima, Aaron Long, Daniel Lovitz, Matt Miazga, Tim Ream, Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman, Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola, Michael Bradley, Sebastian Lletget, Weston McKennie, Alfredo Morales, Cristian Roldan, Wil Trapp, Jackson Yueill, Jozy Altidore, Corey Baird, Tyler Boyd, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulišić, Josh Sargent, Gyasi Zardes.

Panama (PN): Marcos Marcos Allen, José Calderón, Gilberto Hernández, Oscar Linton, José Valencia Murillo, Jiovany Ramos, Rolando Botello, Francisco Palacios, Iván Anderson, Irving Gudiño, Josiel Núñez, César Yanis, Alejandro Yearwood, Omar Browne, Edwin Aguilar, Jorman Aguilar, Carlos Small, Alfredo Stephens

Check Dream11 Prediction/ USA Dream11 Team/ PN Dream11 Team/ USA Dream11 Team Prediction/ Panama Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction International Friendly/ Online Football Tips and more.