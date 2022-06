USA vs UAE Dream11 Tips And Prediction CWC League-2 One Day

USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 82 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – USA vs United Arab Emirates, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Moosa Stadium, Pearland at 9 PM IST June 1 WednesdayAlso Read - SCO vs OMN Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC League-2 One Day, Match 77 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Scotland vs Oman, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Dubai Stadium at 04:30 PM IST April 15, Friday

Also Read - Dream11 Team Prediction Scotland vs United States of America: Captain And Vice Captain For Today CWC League 2 One-Day Match 5 SCO vs USA at ICC Academy, Dubai 11:30 AM IST December 14

Here is the CWC League-2 One Day Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and USA vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, USA vs UAE Fantasy Cricket Prediction, USA vs UAE Playing 11s CWC League-2 One Day, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – USA vs United Arab Emirates, Fantasy Playing Tips – CWC , CWC League-2 One Day.

TOSS – The CWC League-2 One Day toss between USA vs United Arab Emirates will take place at 8:30 PM (IST).

Time – 9 PM IST

Venue: Moosa Stadium, Pearland

USA vs UAE My Dream11 Team

Vrithya Aravind, Monank Patel, Aaron Jones, Gajanand Singh, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Saurabh Netravalkar, Cameron Stevenson, Ahmed Raza

Captain: Chirag Suri Vice Captain: Ahmed Raza

USA vs UAE Probable Playing XI

USA: Steven Taylor, Sushant Modani, Monank Patel (c & wk), Aaron Jones, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, Nisarg Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Rusty Theron

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem, Chirag Suri, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud, Basil Hameed, Ahmed Raza(c), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Alishan Sharafu