USA vs UAE Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team United States of America vs United Arab Emirates Match 1, CWC League 2 One-Day – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match USA vs UAE on December 8:United States of America vs United Arab Emirates Dream11Team – Check My Dream11Team, Best players list of USA vs UAE, United Arab Emirates Dream 11 Team Player List, United States of America Dream11Team Player List, Dream11Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips United States of America vs United Arab Emirates Match 1, CWC League 2 One-Day, Online Cricket Tips United States of America vs United Arab Emirates Match 1, CWC League 2 One-Day.

Here is today’s Dream11pick for USA vs UAE

My Dream11 Team

Monank Patel, Chirag Suri, Mohammad Usman, Aaron Jones, Rohan Mustafa (CAPTAIN), Steven Taylor, Karima Gore (VICE CAPTAIN), Ian Holland, Ahmed Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, Zahoor Khan

The match starts at 7:00 PM IST

USA vs UAE Predicted 11

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Darius D’Silva, CP Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Ahmed Raza (C), Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Aaron Jones, Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Elmore Hutchinson, Timil Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar (C).

SQUADS:

United Arab Emirates: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Darius D’Silva, CP Rizwan, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Mohammad Usman, Junaid Siddique, Zawar Farid, Ahmed Raza (C), Waheed Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Jonathan Figy, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappa

United States of America: Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Aaron Jones, Karima Gore, Ian Holland, Elmore Hutchinson, Timil Patel, Cameron Stevenson, Saurabh Netravalkar (C), Akshay Homraj, Nosthush Kenjige, Rusty Theron.

Check Dream11 Prediction / United States of America Dream11Team / United Arab Emirates Dream11Team / USA vs UAE Dream 11 Team / Dream11Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.