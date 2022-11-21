USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch the USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

USA vs Wales Live Streaming: Wales and the United States return to the World Cup on Tuesday when they face off in their opening Group B game and both will be keen to re-write history in an early but decisive game.

With England expected to top the group, an early slip-up would leave the loser probably needing to beat a tough Iran side and avoid defeat against England to have a chance of reaching the last 16.

The Americans are rebuilding for that tournament, although coach Gregg Berhalter surprised supporters by leaving young forward, Ricardo Pepi out of his squad. Nevertheless, he has promised his side will stick to the aggressive, high-pressing football that has characterized their football over the last couple of years.

While the USA are back at the World Cup after an eight-year hiatus, it has been a lot longer for the Welsh. The last time they played in the finals in 1958, Pele was a precocious 17-year-old talent for Brazil and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then.

Where will the USA vs Wales World Cup opening match being played?

The USA vs Wales match will kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium.

When will the USA vs Wales World Cup opening match start?

The USA vs Wales match will kick-off at 12:30 PM IST on November 22, 2022.

Where can you watch the USA vs Wales match in India?

The USA vs Wales World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the USA vs Wales match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the USA vs Wales match outside of India

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.