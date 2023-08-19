Home

USA Win American Qualifiers To Seal Spot In Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup 2024

USA have won the America qualifier to earn their spot in the Men's U19 World Cup 2024 set to be held in India

USA (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The USA have sealed a spot in the Men’s U19 World Cup 2024 with their remarkable performance in the American Qualifiers. With this USA have now become the latest participant in the mega tournament in Sri Lanka joining 15 other teams to have already booked their place.

USA started their Qualifier campaign with an easy win over Bermuda. However, a loss against Canada made the qualification scenario quite interesting.

However, the USA didn’t allow this to throw them out of the race as they bounced back with another crucial win over Bermuda. After that, they secured two wins against Argentina, and in one of the clashes they even put a mammoth total of 515 runs.

The rain-stuck final match against Canada was reduced to 22 overs a side. The USA not only restricted Canada to 92 for 9 but also chased it with ease to ensure their qualification for the U19 World Cup.

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe automatically qualified because of their full member nation status and position in the previos edition that was held in 2022.

New Zealand sealed their spot from the East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers, Nepal from the Asian Qualifier, Namibia from the African Qualifier and Scotland made their way from the Europe Qualifiers in the tournament.

