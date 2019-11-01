Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India vs USA Prediction FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2019 – Hockey Tips For Today’s Match 1 IND vs USA at Kalinga Stadium: 14 hockey teams are vying to make it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The teams have been divided into seven pairs based on their team rankings. Each will face other in a two-match series and the one ending with most points after that will qualify. In the event of both teams finishing with same points, the higher-ranked team will progress for the Olympics next year.

Date and Time: 1/11/2019 (6:00 PM IST)

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

My Dream11 Team

Rani Rampal (captain), Kathleen Sharkey (vice-captain), Kealsie Robles, Caitlin van Sickle, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Lauren Moyer, Alyssa Parker, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur

SQUADS

India: Savita (Vice-Captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Rani Rampal (Captain), Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Sharmila Devi

USA: Erin Matson, Lauren Moyer, Danielle Grega, Casey Umstead, Virginia Bramley, Alyssa Parker, Amanda Magadan, Ashley Hoffman, Julia Young, Linnea Gonzales, Anna Dessoye, Ali Froede, Kathleen Sharkey, Margaux Paolino , Caitlin van Sickle, Alyssa Manley, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing

