Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team India vs USA Prediction FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers 2019 – Hockey Tips For Today’s Match 2 IND-W vs USA-W at Kalinga Stadium: India women dished out a dominating show against USA to win the first leg of their two-match Olympic qualifiers on Friday evening. Gurjeet Kaur scored twice as the hosts registered a 5-1 win in Bhubaneswar. The second and final leg will be played on Saturday and a win or draw will result in India’s qualification.

Date and Time: 2/11/2019 (6:00 PM IST)

Venue: Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

My Dream11 Team

Rani Rampal (captain), Kathleen Sharkey (vice-captain), Kealsie Robles, Caitlin van Sickle, Gurjit Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Lauren Moyer, Alyssa Parker, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur

IND-W vs USA-W SQUADS

India women: Savita (Vice-Captain), Rajani Etimarpu, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha Goyal, Lilima Minz, Namita Toppo, Rani Rampal (Captain), Vandana Katariya, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Navjot Kaur, Sharmila Devi

USA women: Erin Matson, Lauren Moyer, Danielle Grega, Casey Umstead, Virginia Bramley, Alyssa Parker, Amanda Magadan, Ashley Hoffman, Julia Young, Linnea Gonzales, Anna Dessoye, Ali Froede, Kathleen Sharkey, Margaux Paolino , Caitlin van Sickle, Alyssa Manley, Kealsie Robles, Kelsey Bing

